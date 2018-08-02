Dr. Leslie Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Macdonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Macdonald, MD
Dr. Leslie Macdonald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cambridge, MA.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
Boston Urogynecology725 Concord Ave Ste 1200, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 503-1000
Mount Auburn Practice For Women521 Mount Auburn St Ste 103, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 926-2414
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MacDonald was my ob prior to her delivering my twins well over a decade ago. She has always taken the time to explain everything to me. More recently was having heavy bleeding for over two years and it was just getting worse. She gave me plenty of options and was always supportive. I finally had surgery and it was the best decision. She is kind, knowledgeable, does not judge and her staff is great. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Leslie Macdonald, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese
- 1376514562
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macdonald speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
