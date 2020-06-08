See All Psychiatrists in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO

Psychiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Turnersville, NJ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO

Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Madrak works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madrak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Turnersville Behavorial Health
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste M3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2020
    Love Her !!! been seeing her for almost 4 years
    — Jun 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1851363485
    Education & Certifications

    • Kennedy Hosp Cherry Hill
    • Kennedy Hosp Cherry Hill
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madrak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madrak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Madrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madrak works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Madrak’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madrak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madrak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

