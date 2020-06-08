Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO
Overview of Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO
Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Madrak's Office Locations
Turnersville Behavorial Health188 Fries Mill Rd Ste M3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Her !!! been seeing her for almost 4 years
About Dr. Leslie Madrak, DO
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851363485
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hosp Cherry Hill
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madrak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madrak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Madrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madrak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madrak.
