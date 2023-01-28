Dr. Leslie Markle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Markle, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Markle, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Markle works at
Locations
1
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Lindale520 N Main St Bldg Bb, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 579-7206
3
U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 579-7208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markle?
She is right on time and listens to me.
About Dr. Leslie Markle, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225264443
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markle accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markle works at
Dr. Markle has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1112 patients have reviewed Dr. Markle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.