Dr. Leslie Mason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Mason, MD
Dr. Leslie Mason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mason works at
Dr. Mason's Office Locations
Madison Ob.gyn. Associates LLC115 Fountains Blvd Ste A, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 853-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mason is the very best. She listen to what I say and does not rush me . I have recommended her to a lot of friends and they all love her
About Dr. Leslie Mason, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.