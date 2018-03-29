Overview of Dr. Leslie Masood, MD

Dr. Leslie Masood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois at Chicago|University of South Florida



Dr. Masood works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.