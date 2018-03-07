Dr. Matsukawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Matsukawa, MD
Dr. Leslie Matsukawa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Summitstone Health Partners525 W Oak St, Fort Collins, CO 80521 Directions (970) 494-4200
Summitstone Health Partners125 Crestridge St, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 494-4200
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Matsukawa has the perfect combination of outstanding counseling skills with an impressive knowledge of pharmacology. She was instrumental in my recovery from debilitating depression. If you have the opportunity to see her, do it!
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Psychiatry
