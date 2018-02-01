Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie McGowan, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie McGowan, MD
Dr. Leslie McGowan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. McGowan works at
Dr. McGowan's Office Locations
Urology Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-8158
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. McGowan. He is a great caring doctor that has my full confidence. He is very knowledgeable and love his bed side manor. Would highly recommend to all my friends.
About Dr. Leslie McGowan, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGowan works at
Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
