Dr. Leslie Mezei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leslie Mezei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Premiere Heart Group121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 501, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 485-3500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
My husband was his patient for 17 years. He was very caring and always took the time to explain everything so we understood what was going on. Unfortunately for us but good for him he retired in August 2021. Our next cardiologist couldn't compare to him. We miss Dr Mezei so much.
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- St Louis University
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville
- University of Medicine of Budapest
- University of Pennsylvania
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
