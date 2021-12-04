Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD
Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Dr. Michaud's Office Locations
Emergent Care Plus2741 Ne Mcbaine Dr, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (352) 870-0134
Motus Biologics and Sports Medicine LLC5525 W 119th St Ste 250, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 808-5275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Exceptional care!
About Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972701019
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Benedictine University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Michaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaud accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaud.
