Dr. Leslie Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Baycare Medical Group Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Function Clinic455 Pinellas St Ste 250, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-3701
- 2 2 Tampa General Cir Ste 5075, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller was my Cardiologist when I was living in the Metro DC area at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. I felt like I was getting the Rock Star treatment from him and his staff. It was a sad day when he left DC to go to Florida. Washington DC's loss was Florida's gain,
About Dr. Leslie Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
