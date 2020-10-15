See All General Surgeons in Bronx, NY
General Surgery
4.7 (16)
Overview

Dr. Leslie Montgomery, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1521 Jarret Pl Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10461
(718) 862-8846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leslie Montgomery, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1760467344
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

