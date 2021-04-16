Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Nagy, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Nagy, MD
Dr. Leslie Nagy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nagy's Office Locations
- 1 1029 Teaneck Rd Ste 2A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagy?
Very helpful discussion with . She spent a lot of time with us and helped put many of the issues in perspective. She was concerned about our child's welfare and we were grateful.
About Dr. Leslie Nagy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1376636779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.