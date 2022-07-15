Dr. Leslie Nevarez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nevarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Nevarez, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leslie Nevarez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Nevarez works at
Lifetime Dentistry of Bradenton10708 E State Road 64 # 164, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 241-5595
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nevarez and her staff are great. She identified an issue, explained the recommended treatment and fixed it perfectly.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1528490273
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Nevarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevarez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nevarez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nevarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nevarez works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevarez.
