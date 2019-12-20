Dr. Leslie Niehaus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niehaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Niehaus, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leslie Niehaus, DPM
Dr. Leslie Niehaus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alliance, OH.
Dr. Niehaus works at
Dr. Niehaus' Office Locations
-
1
Alliance Foot & Ankle Clinic440 E State St, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 821-6438Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Salem Foot and Ankle Clinic295 N Ellsworth Ave, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 332-5750Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niehaus?
I am a diabetic, Dr. Niehaus saved me from an amputation. A wound care center gave up on trying to say my foot. Thank you Dr. Niehaus and staff
About Dr. Leslie Niehaus, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407802739
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niehaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niehaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niehaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niehaus works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Niehaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niehaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niehaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niehaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.