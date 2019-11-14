Overview

Dr. Leslie Perla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Perla works at Gastro Health - Wellington in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.