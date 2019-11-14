Dr. Leslie Perla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Perla, MD
Dr. Leslie Perla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Wellington1157 S State Road 7 Ste 441, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 434-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
She is the only gastro I will ever go to! I trust in her care!
About Dr. Leslie Perla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467444067
- Hosp Of St Raphael, Waterbury Hosp
- North Shore U Hosp/Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
- North Shore U Hosp/Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Perla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perla has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Perla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.