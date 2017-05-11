Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD
Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Womens Health Medical Group P.A.6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 433-2216
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr. Leslie phillips was so nice to me on monday. She walked me through everything she was doing. They are very professional there in her office, its very people friendly. I did not have to wait alot long time she gets you in and out. This was my first time going to her office,I enjoyed going there. Am looking forward to my checkout next year. She so awesome I think I found my new obgyn!
About Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1790712123
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.