Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD

Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Phillips works at Womens Health Medical Group P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

    Womens Health Medical Group P.A.
    6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 433-2216

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790712123
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Womens Health Medical Group P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

