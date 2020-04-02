Overview

Dr. Leslie Pollard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine - Atlanta GA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Pollard works at Center for Primary Care - Evans in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.