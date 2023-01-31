Dr. Leslie Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Price, MD
Dr. Leslie Price, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Gastroenterology751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 3020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (206) 215-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am always happy to see any doctor that is affiliated with the Swedish hospital group!
About Dr. Leslie Price, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164625729
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Price has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Manometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
