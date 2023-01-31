Overview

Dr. Leslie Price, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Price works at Swedish Gastroenterology in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Manometry along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.