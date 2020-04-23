Dr. Leslie Randall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Randall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Randall, MD
Dr. Leslie Randall, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Randall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Randall's Office Locations
-
1
OB/GYN University Associates - Saddleback24411 Health Center Dr Ste 610, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 452-7277
-
2
University of California Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S Bldg 56, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 452-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randall?
Dr. Randall was my surgeon and oncologist when I went through cancer treatment. She treated me with care and made me feel like part of her family. I am so grateful to her!
About Dr. Leslie Randall, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821054602
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall works at
Dr. Randall has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.