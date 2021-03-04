Dr. Leslie Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leslie Roth, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 208 Collyer St Ste 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 553-8312
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 553-8312
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Roth is simply amazing. I have epilepsy and other doctors have left me feeling unsure and like I'm possibly crazy. Like they don't believe in me. Doctor Roth did none of that. She was able to explain my form of epilepsy in detail. Why it's being treated the way it is and why it's not seen on external scans. She spent over an hour with me making sure I had all the information I needed. I was not rushed once. I waited 6 months to see her, and it was worth every second of the wait.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.