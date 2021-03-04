Overview

Dr. Leslie Roth, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.