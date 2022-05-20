Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM
Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Rousseau's Office Locations
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center Podiatrist2617 Scripture St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 323-2225
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center Podiatrist4300 City Point Dr Ste 104, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 595-1310
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center - Alliance8704 Medical City Way, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 595-1310Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 501, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 595-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a retired MD. Went with my wife who had an acute foot injury. Staff worked her in and were very professional. Dr. Rousseau was competent, professional, and pleasant. Explaining his plan, he did a steroid injection on her foot, fitted her with a boot and ordered an MRI. Excellent care with a minimum of fuss. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720006075
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hosp
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rousseau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rousseau has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot Fracture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rousseau speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.
