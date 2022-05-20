Overview of Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM

Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Rousseau works at Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center Podiatrist in Denton, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot Fracture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.