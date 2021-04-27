Dr. Leslie Salomone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Salomone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Salomone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Primary Care-Endocrine Ma11945 San Jose Blvd Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 260-9699
14540 OLD SAINT AUGUSTINE RD, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Directions
(904) 880-9696
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salomone is a a great doctor. She's takes care of her patients and she is caring, kind and very sweet. She is my favorite doctor.
About Dr. Leslie Salomone, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
