Overview of Dr. Leslie Scarlett, MD

Dr. Leslie Scarlett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Scarlett works at CAROLINA EYECARE PHYSICIANS in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.