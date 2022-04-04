Dr. Scarlett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Scarlett, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Scarlett, MD
Dr. Leslie Scarlett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Scarlett's Office Locations
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - North Charleston2861 Tricom St # 101, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 820-2020
Carolina Eyecare1101 Clarity Rd Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 820-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scarlett has always been very kind and concerned about my visual health. As my eyesight has deteriorated with age she has understood my concern about the need for cataract surgery and has advised me accordingly.
About Dr. Leslie Scarlett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1871676684
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarlett has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scarlett speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarlett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarlett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.