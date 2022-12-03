Overview

Dr. Leslie Schulte, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Schulte works at SHMG Internal Medicine Pediatrics - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.