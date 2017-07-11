Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Schwab, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Schwab, MD
Dr. Leslie Schwab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Schwab works at
Dr. Schwab's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Pharmacy330 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 977-4210Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwab has been my PCP for several years and in my opinion is an outstanding doctor. Very courteous, understanding, and most of all REALLY cares about my health. In a world of so-so doctors, it's refreshing to find someone like him and I wish I had found him years ago. He has my complete trust.
About Dr. Leslie Schwab, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwab speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.