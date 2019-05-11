Overview of Dr. Leslie Schwartz, MD

Dr. Leslie Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.