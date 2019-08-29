Overview

Dr. Leslie Seecoomar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Seecoomar works at Khaitov Medical Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.