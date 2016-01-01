Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Smith, MD
Dr. Leslie Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 601 W Terrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3100
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 852-8206
Arlington Office501 W Main St, Arlington, TX 76010 Directions (817) 702-3100
Jps Hospital4701 Bryant Irvin Rd N, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 702-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leslie Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
