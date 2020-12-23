Dr. Leslie Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Gain Inc712 W 3rd St Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72201 Directions (501) 379-4246
K&s Professional Research Services LLC700 S SCHILLER ST, Little Rock, AR 72201 Directions (501) 660-6644
- 3 11700 Kanis Rd Ste 2, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 221-1941
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr.Smith is literally the most amazing doctor I have ever been to, let alone the best addiction psychiatrist I have ever seen and I have been to a few throughout my 8 years of sobriety and being in a MAT Program! He takes the time to listen and truly cares what you have to say. His staff is amazing as well. Leah and Bonnie truly care about the patients as well, they are considerate, courteous, and always willing to help! I appreciate Dr. Smith and his staff immensely. I wish that every doctor I saw was as amazing as all of them!
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
