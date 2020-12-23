See All Psychiatrists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Leslie Smith, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leslie Smith, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leslie Smith, MD

Dr. Leslie Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Smith works at Gain Inc in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gain Inc
    712 W 3rd St Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 379-4246
  2. 2
    K&s Professional Research Services LLC
    700 S SCHILLER ST, Little Rock, AR 72201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 660-6644
  3. 3
    11700 Kanis Rd Ste 2, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 221-1941
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?

    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr.Smith is literally the most amazing doctor I have ever been to, let alone the best addiction psychiatrist I have ever seen and I have been to a few throughout my 8 years of sobriety and being in a MAT Program! He takes the time to listen and truly cares what you have to say. His staff is amazing as well. Leah and Bonnie truly care about the patients as well, they are considerate, courteous, and always willing to help! I appreciate Dr. Smith and his staff immensely. I wish that every doctor I saw was as amazing as all of them!
    Meggin and Dirk — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Smith, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leslie Smith, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith to family and friends

    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leslie Smith, MD.

    About Dr. Leslie Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881803203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leslie Smith, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.