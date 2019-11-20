Dr. Leslie Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Spencer, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Spencer, MD
Dr. Leslie Spencer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology40 S Clay St Bldg 100, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 920-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, efficient, and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Leslie Spencer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316051097
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
