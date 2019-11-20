Overview of Dr. Leslie Spencer, MD

Dr. Leslie Spencer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Spencer works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.