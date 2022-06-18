Dr. Leslie Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Spiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Spiegel, MD
Dr. Leslie Spiegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Dr. Spiegel's Office Locations
Community Pediatric Medical Group1250 La Venta Dr Ste 103, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Community Pediatric Medical Group145 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021 Directions (805) 254-3694Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- One Health
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Spiegel. I take all three of my children to her. I've felt comfortable with the whole team at her office. I believe she is thorough and thoughtful in her approach, and she has always shown us kindness. Good bedside manner.
About Dr. Leslie Spiegel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Keck School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
