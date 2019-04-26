See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD

Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Stevens works at Leslie H. Stevens, MD, FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leslie H. Stevens, MD, FACS
    201 S Lasky Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-1003
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts

Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Dr. Stevens and staff are great. I love the results from my procedure (Thread Lift and sub-mental Liposuction) and now go in for my injectables. The office is clean, the Lasky clinic is beautiful and parking is usually pretty easy. They never make me feel rushed or that Dr. Stevens is hurrying to see his next patient. I have referred friends that are also happy with their results. Thanks Dr. Stevens and staff for always making me feel like your #1 patient!
    About Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033210224
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai MC
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens works at Leslie H. Stevens, MD, FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stevens’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

