Dr. Leslie Storey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Storey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Storey, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Storey works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Skin Institute7777 N INGRAM AVE, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 472-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Valley Skin Institute7777 N Ingram Avenue Just W Of Riv Park, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 472-7546Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storey?
Best experience ever, from front desk to back office. Thorough, professional yet warm and caring. I highly recommend Hannah and all the wonderful staff at Valley Skin Institute.
About Dr. Leslie Storey, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043313133
Education & Certifications
- MOHS|MOHS Surgery, Loma Linda Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Health Care/Dermatology
- Kern Medical Center|Kevin Cnty Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storey works at
Dr. Storey has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Storey speaks Spanish.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.