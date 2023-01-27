Overview

Dr. Leslie Storey, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Storey works at Valley Skin Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.