See All Dermatologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Leslie Storey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Leslie Storey, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (210)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Storey, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Storey works at Valley Skin Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Skin Institute
    7777 N INGRAM AVE, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 472-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Valley Skin Institute
    7777 N Ingram Avenue Just W Of Riv Park, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 472-7546
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Discoid Eczema Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nummular Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 210 ratings
    Patient Ratings (210)
    5 Star
    (204)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Storey?

    Jan 27, 2023
    Best experience ever, from front desk to back office. Thorough, professional yet warm and caring. I highly recommend Hannah and all the wonderful staff at Valley Skin Institute.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Storey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leslie Storey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Storey to family and friends

    Dr. Storey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Storey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leslie Storey, MD.

    About Dr. Leslie Storey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043313133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS|MOHS Surgery, Loma Linda Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Health Care/Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kern Medical Center|Kevin Cnty Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Storey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Storey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Storey works at Valley Skin Institute in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Storey’s profile.

    Dr. Storey has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    210 patients have reviewed Dr. Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leslie Storey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.