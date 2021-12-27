Overview of Dr. Leslie Stuck, MD

Dr. Leslie Stuck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Stuck works at Palmetto Health-USC Internal Medicine - Jay Markowitz, MD, and Associates in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.