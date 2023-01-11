Overview of Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS

Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS is a Phlebologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Florida Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sultan works at Sultan Center for Oral Facial Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.