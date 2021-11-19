Overview of Dr. Leslie Tar, MD

Dr. Leslie Tar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tar works at Allergy/Arthritis Treatment Ctr in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.