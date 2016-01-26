Dr. Leslie Touger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Touger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Touger, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1656
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6690 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 582-0527
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr. Touger's for several years. I have a great level of trust in the quality of care she provides for my son. She is a great Pediatric Endocrinologist.
About Dr. Leslie Touger, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992764765
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital
- Yale University School Of Med
- New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Touger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Touger has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Touger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Touger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touger.
