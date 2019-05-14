Dr. Willingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Willingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Willingham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5555 E 5th St Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 886-4181
-
2
Arizona Community Physicians PC2191 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 547-3940
- 3 5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 298-1138
-
4
CAMP Lowell Medical Specialists3190 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 547-9700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willingham?
She is the best doctor in town
About Dr. Leslie Willingham, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1174787790
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Willingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.