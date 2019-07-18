Dr. Leslie Woodcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Woodcock, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Woodcock, MD
Dr. Leslie Woodcock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Carthage Area Hospital.
Dr. Woodcock's Office Locations
Laserview Of Central New York225 Greenfield Pkwy Ste 110, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 423-5114
Leslie D. Woodcock Jr. M.d. Pllc5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3L, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2211
- 3 19316 US Route 11 Ste A, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 782-8330
Hospital Affiliations
- Carthage Area Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
My only complaint is after my cataracts were done I went for a follow up and waited over an hour for him to see me and in 3 minutes he was done. He does excellent work but even when I talked to an assistant about the wait she said we had emergencies and that put us back. I mentioned maybe 4 openings isn't enough. That's the only complaint is it takes a while to see him, but he does excellent work and being as you probably won't see again, it is worth the wait
About Dr. Leslie Woodcock, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033274279
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
- Lancaster Course-Colby
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Boston U/Boston Med Coll
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Woodcock works at
