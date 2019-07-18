Overview of Dr. Leslie Woodcock, MD

Dr. Leslie Woodcock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Carthage Area Hospital.



Dr. Woodcock works at Laserview Of Central New York in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Watertown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.