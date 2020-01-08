Overview

Dr. Leslie Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Skokie, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.