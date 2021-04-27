Dr. Leslie Zuniga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuniga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Zuniga, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Zuniga, MD
Dr. Leslie Zuniga, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE.
Dr. Zuniga works at
Dr. Zuniga's Office Locations
Jeffrey S Gitt DO PC3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-2116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable, very pleasant. Best neurologist I have ever been to.
About Dr. Leslie Zuniga, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1275977191
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
