Dr. Lester Blair, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lester Blair, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Blair works at Pulmonary - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary - Upper East Side
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sarcoidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sarcoidosis

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sarcoidosis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Shortness of Breath
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chest Pain
Crohn's Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
Ischemic Colitis
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Back Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Cancer
Breathing Treatment
Cellulitis
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Medication Management
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Function Test
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Respiratory Management
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Smoking Cessation Treatment
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lester Blair, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134183437
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center Ny University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lester Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blair works at Pulmonary - Upper East Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blair’s profile.

    Dr. Blair has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

