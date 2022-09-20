Overview of Dr. Lester Borden, MD

Dr. Lester Borden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Borden works at Alliance Urology Specialists in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.