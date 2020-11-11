Dr. Lester Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Lester Collins, MD
Dr. Lester Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7995
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Neuroscience Institute910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7995
Collins III Lester B MD Office1301 Doctors Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2643Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Collins today. I was nervous because my previous neurologist was amazing but sadly retired and I didn't know how Dr. Collins would be. I must say that I am 100% on board with him. He was professional but very pleasant, down to earth, willing to listen, asked questions and didn't have one foot out of the door. I never felt rushed or belittled. Office staff very efficient and very little wait time. I very happy to have found Dr. Collins and will definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Lester Collins, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1750305710
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- Univ Of Texas Med Sch At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Baylor University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
