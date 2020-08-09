Dr. Lester Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Epstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC, 6838 N 23RD AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85015
1074 Kenneth Levy Geriatric, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I've seen him for over 10 years. From the first visit up to now, he's been caring and knowledgable about my various concerns and ongoing thyroid issue. He has me do blood work a week before every visit and reviews my results, answering all questions I have. I appreciate how he keeps up to date with modern medicine and educates me. I'm surprised to see several negative reviews because that isn't what I know of him.
About Dr. Lester Epstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.