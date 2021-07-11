Overview of Dr. Lester Freeman, MD

Dr. Lester Freeman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at TLC Pediatrics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.