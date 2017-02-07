See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Lester Gottesman, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lester Gottesman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Gottesman works at Manhattan Colorectal Surgeons, LLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Madison Surgical Associates
    515 Madison Ave Rm 705, New York, NY 10022 (212) 675-2997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Destruction of Anal Tumor

Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Colovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fissures
Fistula Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fistula
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2017
    Dr Gottesman has the peculiar skill of finding the right balance of being friendly and professional at the same time. Small gestures like a gentle tap on the shoulder before the surgery started or an unexpected phone call the next day allow him to give a special support to his patient that is hard to find. I would recommend Dr Gottesman without any doubts.
    New York, NY — Feb 07, 2017
    About Dr. Lester Gottesman, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1215939012
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ferguson Clin
    Internship
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lester Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottesman works at Manhattan Colorectal Surgeons, LLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gottesman’s profile.

    Dr. Gottesman has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Destruction of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

