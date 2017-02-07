Overview

Dr. Lester Gottesman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Gottesman works at Manhattan Colorectal Surgeons, LLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.