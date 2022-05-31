Overview of Dr. Lester Mohler, MD

Dr. Lester Mohler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mohler works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.