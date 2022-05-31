See All Hand Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Lester Mohler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lester Mohler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lester Mohler, MD

Dr. Lester Mohler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mohler works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mohler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Orthopaedic Institute
    7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 291-8930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mohler?

    May 31, 2022
    Dr. Mohler did a total hip replacement for both hips two months apart. Prior to surgery, I had a lot of pain and a terrible limp and quit playing tennis after 45 years of playing. As soon as I woke up from surgery, my pain was gone. I could walk without a cane in two days. Did a 12 mile hike in the mountains two weeks later, and started playing tennis three and a half weeks after. It has now been just under three months from my last hip replacement, and I can run, jump, make athletic moves, and am as fast as I was 15 years ago. So I went from…did want to go to the mailbox because of pain, to can workout every day as well as play tennis and now very competitive again because I have no pain and thus can move quickly. I am loving life as my quality of life is as it was when I was younger. Of course, I don’t have a limp now as well.
    Dave Duke — May 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lester Mohler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lester Mohler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mohler to family and friends

    Dr. Mohler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mohler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lester Mohler, MD.

    About Dr. Lester Mohler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548220080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U WA|University of Washington, Seattle
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U CA|University Ca San Diego Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Penn State U|Penn State University Hershey Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lester Mohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohler works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mohler’s profile.

    Dr. Mohler has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lester Mohler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.