Dr. Lester Mohler, MD
Overview of Dr. Lester Mohler, MD
Dr. Lester Mohler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mohler works at
Dr. Mohler's Office Locations
California Orthopaedic Institute7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 291-8930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohler did a total hip replacement for both hips two months apart. Prior to surgery, I had a lot of pain and a terrible limp and quit playing tennis after 45 years of playing. As soon as I woke up from surgery, my pain was gone. I could walk without a cane in two days. Did a 12 mile hike in the mountains two weeks later, and started playing tennis three and a half weeks after. It has now been just under three months from my last hip replacement, and I can run, jump, make athletic moves, and am as fast as I was 15 years ago. So I went from…did want to go to the mailbox because of pain, to can workout every day as well as play tennis and now very competitive again because I have no pain and thus can move quickly. I am loving life as my quality of life is as it was when I was younger. Of course, I don’t have a limp now as well.
About Dr. Lester Mohler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548220080
Education & Certifications
- U WA|University of Washington, Seattle
- U CA|University Ca San Diego Med Center
- Penn State U|Penn State University Hershey Med Ctr
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohler has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.