Dr. Lester Ordiway, MD
Overview of Dr. Lester Ordiway, MD
Dr. Lester Ordiway, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth North Pinellas and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Ordiway works at
Dr. Ordiway's Office Locations
Angell & Ordiway, MD's PA3905 W HORATIO ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-4643
Angell & Ordiway, M.D.'s, PA508 S Habana Ave Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, detailed, explained clearly, professional .
About Dr. Lester Ordiway, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1235179623
Education & Certifications
- Guy's Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery

