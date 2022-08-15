See All Ophthalmologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Lester Peacock, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lester Peacock, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lester Peacock, MD

Dr. Lester Peacock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Dr. Peacock works at LESTER W PEACOCK MD PA A CORPORA in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Peacock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lester W. Peacock MD PA
    2227 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 686-9696
  2. 2
    Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen
    2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 686-9696
  3. 3
    Platinum Surgery Center
    2220 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 389-6000
  4. 4
    Eye Center Optical
    1205 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 686-9696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Entropion
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peacock?

    Aug 15, 2022
    I had eyelid surgery because of basil cell carcinoma. Dr. Peacock did a great job.
    Rob B — Aug 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lester Peacock, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lester Peacock, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peacock to family and friends

    Dr. Peacock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peacock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lester Peacock, MD.

    About Dr. Lester Peacock, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386617140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lester Peacock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peacock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peacock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peacock has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peacock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lester Peacock, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.