Overview of Dr. Lester Peacock, MD

Dr. Lester Peacock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Peacock works at LESTER W PEACOCK MD PA A CORPORA in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.